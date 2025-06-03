Savor the Soul of the South: Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown Leads Houston’s Soul Food Month Celebration

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – June 2025 — In a city renowned for its culinary richness and cultural heritage, one restaurant is giving soulful tradition the red carpet treatment all month long. Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown, nestled in the heart of Houston at 420 Main Street, is celebrating National Soul Food Month with a heartfelt tribute to the deep Southern flavors that have fed generations and built communities.

Under the masterful culinary vision of Chef Don Bowie, Taste Kitchen + Bar is dishing up more than just food—it’s serving history, heritage, and home on every plate. Leading the month-long celebration is the restaurant’s beloved signature entrée, “Taste of Soul,” a dish as warm and comforting as a grandmother’s Sunday supper. This scratch-made ensemble stars smothered chicken (white or dark meat), braised collard greens, candied yams, rice and gravy, and your choice of a biscuit waffle or golden cornbread.

“At Taste, we don’t just serve food—we serve soul,” says Chef Don Bowie. “Each dish tells a story rooted in tradition, culture, and celebration.”

Throughout June, the kitchen’s offerings read like a love letter to the Black Southern culinary experience. Guests can indulge in crispy Fried Okra, Oxtails & Grits, and the must-try Catfish Platter—a southern showstopper featuring either fried or blackened catfish with house-cut fries and fresh-baked bread.

But Chef Bowie doesn’t stop at tradition—he elevates it. His globally inspired takes on soul food shine through dishes like the Jerk Rack of Lamb, plated with smoked gouda mac & cheese and smoky greens, and Shrimp & Grits kissed with Creole flair. There are also nine (!) unique versions of Chicken & Waffles, from Nashville Hot to Smothered—because one size never fits all when it comes to soul.

Morning diners, rejoice: Taste Downtown opens daily at 8:00 a.m. and treats early risers to soulful breakfast and brunch fare. Dig into Peach Cobbler Waffles, Pecan Praline Pancakes, or Steak & Eggs—dishes that turn breakfast into a family reunion. And dessert? Let’s just say Whiskey Butter Cake and Deep-Fried Waffle Bread Pudding are worth every delicious bite.

Beyond the food, Taste is a full sensory experience. The vibrant three-story restaurant features two full bars, a stylish patio along Main Street, and cozy, private dining spaces ideal for group celebrations. Live DJs, watch parties, themed events, and curated cocktails turn this culinary destination into a cultural cornerstone for Houstonians and visitors alike.

Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown isn’t just celebrating Soul Food Month—it’s honoring the legacy of Southern resilience, Black excellence, and culinary creativity.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as June unfolds, let your tastebuds time-travel through centuries of flavor and fellowship. Whether you’re savoring smoked turkey greens, celebrating over cocktails, or indulging in a slice of down-home dessert, Taste invites you to celebrate, connect, and come hungry.

🔗 Reserve your table and view the full menu at tastedowntownhtx.com 📍 420 Main Street, Houston, TX 🕗 Open daily from 8:00 a.m.

