Parents launch ‘Project 802’ safety campaign in memory of DUI crash victim

By Jack Thurston

MIDDLESEX, Vermont (WPTZ) — The parents of a college student who was killed in a fiery car crash in Vermont are turning their agony into action with a new safety project.

“When you lose a child, there’s nothing that’s going to stop you from continuing to keep their memory alive,” said Robert Korey of Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Korey’s 20-year-old daughter, Elana, was a University of Arkansas student who was visiting Vermont on her summer break in July 2024. She was the passenger of a driver who Vermont State Police said was speeding on Interstate 89 in Middlesex when he crashed into a stone ledge. The driver, Sean Delaney, 19, was also killed in the crash.

According to a Vermont State Police spokesman, the investigation showed Delaney was above the legal limit for alcohol and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Elana’s parents have now launched Project 802 under their family’s foundation, Ollie’s Angels, that honors their daughter’s memory. Project 802 will work to promote safe driving awareness, Robert and Alice Korey told NBC5 News in an interview.

The Koreys said Project 802 will use endorsements by student athletes and relatable messaging on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Elana’s parents said their messaging will emphasize the seriousness of getting a safe ride, even if it means a young person placing an uncomfortable call for help to mom or dad.

“I think I can speak for all parents—all parents would much rather have a tough conversation with their child versus funeral arrangements and never seeing them grow up, have any more family memories, be a whole entire void in our life,” said Alice Korey.

“If our message gets to one kid that says, ‘You know what? I’m going to call my mom or dad or my friend, get a ride home,’ call me—I don’t care,” added Robert Korey. “Whatever it takes, don’t get mad that your kid had $100 Uber bill. That’s nothing in the sense of things.”

The Koreys are teaming up with MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, to help them spread their message about the dangers of impaired driving and underage drinking. MADD said it hopes the cobranding amplifies attention on the issues and inspires people to make a safety plan if they are partying.

On May 31, another family devastated by drunk driving will pay their respects to Elana Korey at their own remembrance event. During the Ride for Olivia Miles, motorcyclists will ride by the crash site on I-89 on their route from Wilkins Harley-Davidson in Barre to the Arrowhead Golf Course in Milton.

Olivia Miles, 6, was killed in Sheldon in 2023. Vermont State Police said a drunk driver crossed the center line and hit the Miles family’s vehicle.

Proceeds from Saturday’s remembrance ride for Olivia Miles will benefit MADD and recreation programming, according to the event’s website.

