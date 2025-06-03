Officials remove kids from Asheville Academy after second suicide

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — State health officials confirm that all children have been removed from Asheville Academy, but the facility’s license has not been revoked.

The removal of the academy’s students comes after a 12-year-old girl died by suicide there last week.

This was the second student to take her own life there in the month of May. The first was a 13-year-old girl.

This comes less than one week after all admissions to Asheville Academy were ordered to be suspended effective immediately after the state found multiple licensing violations.

In a letter from the Mental Health Licensure and Certification Section of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state found, “The documented violations indicate that conditions in the facility are found to be detrimental to the health and safety of the clients.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services representatives remain on site at the academy, which is located in Weaverville.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.