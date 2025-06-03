Help find Norman! Family asks for help locating sentimental ‘roaming gnome’

By Sadie Buggle

GREAT SAND DUNES, Colorado (KRDO) — A Colorado family is asking for the public’s help in finding a beloved “roaming gnome” accidentally left behind at Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Kate de Best says the gnome – affectionately named Norman – was a gift from her late father-in-law to her husband and now travels with him on deployments, serving as a companion during his time away from home. Now, they’re trying to locate Norman before his next upcoming deployment.

“My husband is deploying again soon and we really need to get Norman back. Any help would be greatly appreciated!!” de Best wrote in a social media post.

According to the family, Norman was last seen on Friday, May 23, and was likely left inside a blue hiking backpack in the picnic area next to the restrooms.

The family says they’ve already taken several steps to find Norman, including contacting the National Park Service (NPS), returning to search the area, and putting up flyers near where he was last seen.

They’re now encouraging anyone who may have seen Norman to contact them and are asking the community to share the post in hopes of reuniting the gnome with his owner.

