Florida law inspired by abandoned dog aims to protect pets during disasters

By Gail Paschall-Brown

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Florida has enacted Senate Bill 150, known as “Trooper’s Law,” to protect pets from abandonment during natural disasters, inspired by Trooper, a Bull Terrier rescued from floodwaters during Hurricane Milton last October.

The law, a third-degree felony, carries penalties of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal abuse, specifically targeting pet abandonments during natural disasters.

Trooper was abandoned and chained to a pole on the side of Interstate 75 in chest-deep floodwaters.

The Florida Highway Patrol rescued him, and he was treated at the Leon County Humane Society.

His former owner faces multiple charges of animal cruelty.

Trooper’s new parents, Frank and Carla Spina, were recognized by the Parkland Town Council in February.

Alan Harris, Seminole County’s emergency manager, praised the law by saying, “I think it’s a great step forward for preparedness, a great step forward for prevention of animal cruelty.”

Harris emphasized the importance of including pets in disaster plans and noted that Seminole County, along with other counties in Florida, offers pet-friendly shelters.

“Seminole County Emergency Management, as well as other counties across the state of Florida, all have pet-friendly shelters,” Harris said. “At our Animal Services Facility, you can come by, there’s a pantry there if you don’t have certain disaster supplies, we can help you with those as well for a donation.”

During his hard life, Trooper was starving and had more than two pounds of garbage, plastic, and rubber in his belly that had to be removed.

Frank Spina, Trooper’s adoptive pet dad, expressed gratitude for those who helped Trooper.

“They’re wonderful people. They all deserve to be acknowledged,” Spina said.

Harris concluded by urging people to care for their pets during disasters.

“We need to take care of our loved ones, including the four-legged ones, so let’s make sure we have a disaster plan and we have pet-friendly shelters available,” Harris said.

