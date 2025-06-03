Father sentenced to 4 years for manslaughter in daughter’s asthma death

By Nick Lentz

Michigan (WWJ) — A Hopkins man has been sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree manslaughter in the death of his 9-year-old daughter, who lost her life one week after an asthma attack.

A judge handed down the sentence to Anthony Modrow, 34, on Monday, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in January.

Charges say the girl went to a friend’s house for a sleepover on Feb. 9, 2024, and had an asthma attack the next morning. The friend’s parent noticed that the inhaler was not helping relieve the effects of the asthma attack, charges say.

One of the parents of the girl’s friend offered to take her to the doctor, but Anthony Modrow and her mother, Rachel Modrow, refused despite her asking for medical help, according to court documents.

Later that same morning, a family friend went to the family’s home and called 911 after noticing the girl’s skin was blue, she could not raise her arms and she was crying.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was kept in the ICU for seven days until doctors declared her brain-dead.

Anthony Modrow told police the girl had asthma issues starting on Feb. 8 and started feeling better on Feb. 9. He said he knew her inhaler was empty for a month, but never refilled it, charges say.

Rachel Modrow, 36, was sentenced in January to 41 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter.

