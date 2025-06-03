Family grateful to have son home from hospital after near-drowning in hot tub

By Mythili Gubbi

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KSTU) — A 12-year-old says he is “lucky” to be home after almost drowning in a hot tub in Eagle Mountain a little over a week ago.

“My little Superman,” said Jesse Thorpe about his son, Jason. “He’s home, he fought, and he’s here, and he will continue to fight.”

There are notes on the door, ribbons tied on trees, posters on the garage door and signs in the yard at their home in Orem, with messages of hope and love for Jason from friends, family, classmates and teachers.

“Thank all of you… You’re all kind of like family to me and it makes me feel blessed to have all you guys,” said Jason, who is still short of breath and is slowly getting stronger.

“Love you, Jason. We will pray for you,” the boy read from one of the notes on the door.

“You don’t realize how much someone is thought of and loved and how much you’re loved until you see some of this,” said Jesse.

On May 23, Jason was in a hot tub in Eagle Mountain. He and his friends were seeing who could hold their breath the longest underwater. That’s when Jason lost consciousness. A parent, who is also a nurse, pulled Jason out of the water and gave him CPR.

“I just want to say thank you for saving my life. You’re a very special person,” said Jason.

Jason was treated at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi. He came home on Monday, after a little over a week in the hospital.

“We count ourselves very lucky,” said Jesse, relieved that his son is home. “He’s walking, talking, still recuperating a little bit, but for the most part, doing fantastically well.”

His family also shared a statement:

“To the thousands who have reached out in countless ways: we see you, we feel you, and we thank you. Your love has sustained us. You’ve helped us hold onto hope when we were hanging by a thread. You’ve helped us breathe again.

Jason is a light. His spirit radiates love, and it touches everyone who meets him. Being able to welcome him home is a joy beyond words — and a testament to the power of prayer, love, community, and grace.”

Jason hopes more kids can learn from his story.

“Don’t try to hold your breath. Don’t do challenges. It’s not smart. Several people lose their lives whenever they do that, and I’m just one of the lucky ones,” he said.

Jesse has a lot of gratitude to the ones who stood by them, and that his son is back home.

“There is a lot for him still left to do and a lot of lives for him to touch,” he said.

There’s also a GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses.

