Man shares gratitude to good Samaritans after work van flips in crash

By Blaine Montgomery

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WBBH) — Alexander Machado and his wife woke up feeling deeply grateful after a terrifying crash left his work van flipped in a ditch.

The crash, which occurred at the corner of Quesada Avenue and Hinton Street, could have ended much worse, but thanks to the quick actions of bystanders, Machado made it out alive.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on , when Machado was driving his white work van down Quesada Avenue. According to Machado, another vehicle — a white car — ran a stop sign at the intersection on Hinton Street and struck the back of his van. The impact caused his van to spin out and overturn into a nearby ditch.

“It all happened so fast,” Machado said. “I didn’t know how I was going to make it out.”

In the chaotic moments that followed, help came swiftly. A good Samaritan jumped into action, climbing onto the overturned van and prying open the passenger door to reach Machado.

“He was reaching his hand down before I even had my seatbelt off,” Machado said. “He was so quick — ready to pull me out. I’m just so thankful.”

According to a crash report, the driver who allegedly ran the stop sign remained at the scene.

Machado said he’s still sore and recovering from the ordeal, but is counting his blessings. He hopes his experience serves as a reminder for others to stay alert behind the wheel.

“I’m lucky to be here today. People need to pay attention when they drive. It can change everything in an instant,” Machado said.

