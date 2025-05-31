Video shows man fatally shooting sleeping homeless man, apparently pouring beer on victim

By Patrick Chalvire, Jessica Holly, Rubén Rosario

HIALEAH, Florida (WSVN) — Surveillance video obtained by 7News shows a disturbing and cold-blooded attack in Hialeah, where a homeless man was shot and killed as he slept, leading police to arrest the suspect days later.

The shooting happened on the morning of July 12, 2024, along the 1100 block of Palm Avenue.

A witness said she saw the victim’s body.

“I looked, and I see the body, like bleesing,” she said.

Police said the victim, 58-year-old Adelberto Garrido, was in his usual spot and fell asleep.

Some time later, investigators said, a car passed by, then pulled over. The surveillance video shows the driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Mohammed Rajaie Ali, as he got out, walked right up to Garrido, who had his back turned to the gunman.

As he stood over the victim, Ali pointed a handgun at him and fired a single shot to the head, police said.

Detectives said Ali ran off but then came back a few minutes later, holding what looked like a bottle of beer. The video shows him pouring the drink on Garrido, who was still lying on the ground.

Hialeah Police tracked down the suspect’s car and then his home: an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

According to the arrest report, surveillance cameras caught him arriving home shirtless about half an hour after the shooting. At the elevator, he was seen “dancing while spinning the gray shirt in his hand and pointing said firearm towards the ground.”

The arrest report further states “the ‘suspect’ is again, depicted doing the same dance” after the elevator ride.

Ali was arrested on July 19, and he remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as he waits to stand trial for murder. Police haven’t said why this happened.

The next court hearing is set for mid-July, but there’s no trial date yet.

