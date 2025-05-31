Steelworkers excited for future after Trump talks about U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel partnership



KDKA

By Ricky Sayer, Jessica Guay, Michael Guise

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelworkers are excited for the future after President Trump talked about the partnership between U.S. Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel.

Leaders, members of the community and steelworkers packed into U.S. Steel’s Irvin Works in West Mifflin on Friday to hear from Mr. Trump, who announced last week that U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel will enter into a “planned partnership.” U.S. Steel’s headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh as part of the deal, Mr. Trump said.

During his speech on Friday, the president announced that he would be doubling tariffs on steel to 50 percent.

“We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We’re going to bring it from 25% to 50% the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States,” he said.

Mr. Trump, who spoke for about 60 minutes, called the steelworkers the “heart and soul of U.S. Steel.” He said the partnership will save 14,000 jobs and there will be “no layoffs and no outsourcing whatsoever.”

“If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country,” the president said.

Trump talks future of steel in the Mon Valley

U.S Steel has warned that if the deal doesn’t go through, it could begin transferring operations down south and move its headquarters out of Downtown Pittsburgh. U.S. Steel said it would “largely pivot away” from blast furnaces, which are prolific in the Mon Valley.

Mr. Trump said not only are the blast furnaces here to stay, but he said they’ll be maintained at full capacity for 10 years.

The president said there will be a $2.2 billion investment to increase steel production in the Mon Valley, the bulk of which will happen within the next 14 months. Nippon Steel, which has said it would build a new hot mill at the plant in West Mifflin, brings the promise of newer and cleaner technology.

“That’s a very aggressive time frame. But actually, they’ve probably been looking at this for years,” steelworker Mike Palmer said.

“That’s gonna make sure that we not only continue to stay alive, but also strive for us,” steelworker Dan Allen said.

Mr. Trump added that steelworkers will receive a $5,000 bonus as part of the partnership.

“It’s gonna mean going for my education,” said Allen, who hopes to become a manager.

“That helps me,” Palmer said. “I can take my mom on vacation. I can take her to Italy and see my family, would be great.”

The specifics of the partnership are still unclear. During the event on Friday, Mr. Trump didn’t say how the ownership and board structure would work.

“What we’re worried about is gaining the investment in the technology and be able to stay in business for the next 10 years,” Palmer said.

Steelworkers celebrate U.S. Steel-Nippon partnership with Trump

Steelworkers weren’t inside the Irvin plant on Friday to get to work. They were there to celebrate with Mr. Trump the planned partnership between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel.

Many told KDKA-TV they’re excited for what the future holds. They’re hoping the deal will ensure the company will be around for another 125 years.

“We have a future,” Shawn Knight said. “This is going to put new blood into our mill, into our economy. This is great.”

“It means I have work for the next 10 years. … Good to know there’s more investments coming. We have a rundown hot mill. So, it would be nice to have some improvements,” Dominic Defazio said.

“I think being able to invest in our communities and be able to ensure the longevity of U.S. Steel, it’s really exciting,” said Sarah Alesantrino.

Several of the employees said they think U.S. Steel is strong, but this deal will make the company better.

“I think it’s great for the Mon Valley, especially. So looking forward to seeing what kind of technologies they have to share with us and how things move forward,” said Roy Lawson.

Some are looking for clarity on the partnership.

“Right now, there’s a lot of questions because we don’t have the details,” said Richard Tikey, USW Local 1557 vice president. “We do not know how this was negotiated and what the details are on it yet.”

Many steelworkers thanked the president for making sure U.S. Steel stays made in America, including Tikey and two other longtime steelworkers who spoke to the large crowd Friday night.

“Two words mark today for me: iconic and historic. For the past 125 years, U.S. Steel has been both. And we will continue to do so and be that thanks to this investment,” said Andrew Macey, a longtime U.S. Steel worker and member of USW Local 1557.

“With new investment and technology, we’ll put U.S. Steel back on top, on top where it belongs,” said Jack Maskil, president of USW Local 2227.

U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel react to partnership

David Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel, and Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Nippon Steel, took the stage before Mr. Trump’s arrival and expressed how they’re ready to build something greater.

“He made sure this partnership protected what matters: American jobs, American steel and American strength,” Burritt said.

“Let’s get together, stronger, to be the best steel company in America and in the world,” Mori said.

United Steelworkers International President David McCall said in a statement on Friday that the union has “not participated in the discussions involving U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel, and the Trump administration, nor were we consulted, so we cannot speculate about the meaning of the ‘planned partnership’ between USS and Nippon.”

Steelers players brought on stage during Trump event

Past and present Steelers were brought on stage during the event on Friday.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier were introduced by Mr. Trump and invited on stage. Bleier presented the president with a Steelers No. 47 jersey.

“I’m a fan of your Steelers,” Mr. Trump said. “And I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph. I think he’s going to get a big shot. He’s tall, he’s handsome, he’s got a great arm. I have a feeling he’s going to be the guy.”

Mr. Trump called Killebrew an “absolute killer.”

When all three players were on the stage, the crowd broke into a “Here we go, Steelers” chant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.