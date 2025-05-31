Man killed while trying to break up bar fight; police seek 2 suspects

By Amanda Porterfield

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Two people who weren’t part of a bar shootout, caught in the crossfire.

One man was just walking to his car when gunshots injured him. The other is dead after trying to stop the argument that erupted inside Stewart’s Rest Spot on March 22.

It’s a neighborhood bar on 14th and Atkinson.

Detectives say it was almost 2 a.m. when the group fighting spilled out into the parking lot.

Several people from both groups, who police say know each other, started shooting. There were three shooters. Police caught one of them but they’re still looking for two men.

All of this happened while 47-year-old Travis Harrell was trying to stop the fight and ended up dead.

Detectives say he was the kind of guy who tried to keep the peace. His family says he was a father of six adult children.

“With the help of the community, because we can’t do it without the community, is to identify these individuals who were also involved. And any information that anybody has, because there were a lot of people there, inside and outside of that bar, who have yet to come forward,” said MPD Detective Jose Flores. “So, anyone with information about the individuals involved, or any information that we do not yet have, if they can come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

Your call or tip through the P3 app is always anonymous.

If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you’ll get $1,000 cash.

