LSUS Pilots make history as fans rally behind championship run

By Shannon Brinias

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport is celebrating a sports milestone like no other after the LSU Shreveport Pilots clinched the NAIA World Series championship, capping off a historic 59-0 undefeated season. It’s a moment fans and alumni alike will remember forever—and one that’s put LSUS in the national spotlight.

For each playoff game, local fans rallied behind the Pilots, turning Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Shreveport into the unofficial headquarters for watch parties. The energy reached a fever pitch during the championship game, with fans packing every seat, anxiously watching their team chase perfection—and ultimately achieve it.

“We’ve been waiting our entire lives to see something like this,” said Erin Smith, an LSUS alum. “From the very first pitch, we were on edge. But once the team got into their groove, we knew we were watching history unfold. A national championship and an undefeated season? That’s something truly special.”

The Pilots’ victory not only secured the program’s first NAIA World Series title—it also etched their name in the record books. Their 59-0 season is believed to be the longest undefeated run in collegiate baseball history, and their consistency, resilience, and heart have captured attention far beyond Shreveport.

The games were streamed through the NAIA website, but fans didn’t want to experience this moment alone. Watch parties across the city became gathering points for a community united in purple and gold pride.

The Pilots are set to return home Sunday. They’ll depart early in the morning, land in Dallas around 2:50 p.m., and then make the final drive back to Shreveport.

To mark this extraordinary achievement, the City of Shreveport will host a community-wide celebration on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Festival Plaza. The celebration will feature appearances by players, coaches, and city leaders—and a chance for fans to welcome their champions home in style.

KTBS will be there to cover the celebration and continue honoring this unforgettable season.

