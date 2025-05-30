Utah’s largest mansion to go up for auction

By MIKE ANDERSON

HYRUM (KSL) — Since 2019, Kathy Schroeder has watched the progress of an unexpectedly large home in her rural Cache Valley town. More recently, she noticed it go up for sale, initially listed for about $35 million.

“It was a big deal … in our little teeny Hyrum,” Schroeder said. “And people are kind of blown away by that because we we’re kind of a rural, you know, kind of community for us to have a big house like that. People don’t really expect that there.”

That original listing has since dropped to $19.5 million, and some pictures from inside the home are garnering attention online, like a replica of Disneyland’s Tiki Room, a Swiss Family Robinson-inspired bedroom, a Star Wars-themed theater that seats 65, and a shooting gallery that resembles the one seen in Frontierland.

According to the listing by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, the mansion features about 40,000 square feet of living space, but a 2,266-square-foot underground tunnel connects it to a 27,080-square-foot pool barn. Some nearby neighbors, like Adam Berger, are skeptical that something so large could find a buyer.

“I don’t know who would want to buy it here,” Berger said. “It’s not Jackson Hole or like other places where millionaires go to.”

The mansion will go up for auction beginning on June 5, running through June 18. Interested parties will have to make a refundable $100,000 deposit, and bids are expected to start at around $8 million, according to the auction web page. Schroeder, who also runs the Cache Valley Buzz Instagram page has seen plenty of theories and rumors about who might be interested in the property, though she’s just hopeful someone will take it over.

“We just really want someone to buy it and make it a fun place where they can live and have vacations and things like that,” Schroeder said. “You know, they put a lot of time and effort into it. They put a lot of money into it. They put a lot of thought into it to make it a really family fun kind of place.” KSL was able to reach the owner of the mansion who also lives in a permanent home in Hyrum, but the owner declined to comment on the sale or the property.

