‘They got my life back’: Stroke survivor gives back by volunteering and building therapy devices

By Pete Cuddihy

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month. One survivor is paying it forward by volunteering in the hospital where he recovered, inspiring those who are in the same boat as he once was. Despite struggling initially, he’s rekindling his passion for life while helping others.

Dave Stroud’s life passion was always working with his hands. But something as simple as putting a peg in a hole had to be relearned after life taught him a hard lesson.

He suffered three strokes and now lives by these words:

“God put you on this earth to help other people.”

His first stroke was in 2021, and he was admitted to Methodist Hospital.

“When he first came to our unit, it really affected his whole body — his whole ability to function — mostly affecting his right side,” said occupational therapist Katrina Balak.

At first, the stroke took a major toll on his mental health.

“He had a really hard time and was going through a little bit of probably a depression—struggling with the fact that he had this new normal, that he wasn’t really fully getting back to who he was,” said occupational therapist Jessica Berens.

It made him question if he’d ever be able to work in his woodshop again.

“Someone had said to him that he should completely get rid of his workshop at home. He was never going to be able to do that again and should just make that into a different space. And I’m pretty sure the exact words that came out of my mouth were: Absolutely not,” Berens said.

“She just never gave up on me. And I had her as a therapist for a year. You create a bond with them,” Stroud said.

Berens came up with an idea to bring Stroud’s passion back — while also helping the therapy unit.

“You may not be able to go back to fixing decks again or doing some of those bigger projects you were doing — I’ll be honest with you, that’s reality. But you can still do smaller things that make you happy,” Berens said.

So, Stroud put his old woodworking skills to work — making therapy devices for stroke survivors, designed to improve fine motor skills, helping them physically, and helping himself mentally.

“He has made several things for us in the rehab unit, and it brought his smile back. When he walks in with a new project, he is just beaming. And that’s all I need for him to be happy again. It’s amazing,” Berens said.

After developing a strong connection to the staff at Methodist, Stroud made the decision to volunteer.

“When I first came up to volunteer, they all came to me — and I cried. I couldn’t talk to them. But they’re all special. They’re like my family now,” Stroud said.

He’s become friends with stroke survivors who are going through what he once did.

“It helps me mentally when I talk to them. I call them friends — I don’t like the word ‘patient.’ And I’ll leave the room smiling. They’ve told the therapist how I inspired them. That’s a good feeling,” Stroud said.

Jon Bullock currently lives in the room where Stroud rehabbed — and he’s thankful for his support.

“He’s a friend. A partner in stroke therapy,” Bullock said.

Stroud visits Bullock and others every Wednesday to attend something called Stroke Chat — a weekly meeting where survivors share stories and offer support.

“I get lots of hugs. I like hugs. It doesn’t matter — big, burly guys sitting there upset or crying with a stroke — they’ll hold my hand or want a hug. And it means so much to me,” Stroud said.

Stroud’s journey has brought him to a place of gratitude and reflection.

“He’ll tell me frequently, ‘You guys made me a nicer person. I wasn’t very nice before my stroke. I was really high-strung. Really stressed,” Berens said.

Now, Stroud says his experience at Methodist changed his life for the better — giving him a new sense of meaning while he figures out life post-stroke.

“When they get together with Stroke Chat, I’ll say, ‘I’m glad I had a stroke.’ Because I never would’ve gotten to meet you, or you, or you. And it means something to them,” Stroud said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.