Overnight mission leads to rescue of lost hiker in Garrapata State Park

Published 10:46 am

By Felix Cortez

    MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KSBW) — A day hike for a Big Sur woman turned into an overnight stay in Garrapata State Park after she went missing, triggering an all-out search for her.

Thursday afternoon, 69-year-old Monica Severson was found alive after getting lost hiking the popular Soberanes trail.

