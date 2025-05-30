Family of Winston-Salem homicide victim shares his story, demands justice

By Serra Sowers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) — The girlfriend of a Winston-Salem homicide victim is sharing his story. Alex Saunders, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon on Piedmont Circle outside of their home.

His girlfriend, Charlotte James, said Saunders was a loyal father and goofy person, and he would do anything to support his family. James said she’d known Saunders since they were in middle school, but started dating 11 years ago and grew their family together since then.

Saunders leaves behind many family members, including his siblings, his children and James. She remembers the moment she got the call from a friend that Saunders had been shot. Seeing a picture of his body confirmed her biggest fear.

“He was just laying there and tears just started coming,” James said.

She says Saunders had a passion for cooking — working multiple jobs at restaurants to support his family. She said the love and dedication he had for their kids was bigger than his heart. They’re struggling to believe he’s gone.

“The kids are asking when daddy is coming home,” James said. “Two of them know he’s in heaven. I tell them every night, just find the brightest star and that’s your daddy.”

Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Saunders was shot multiple times and pronounced dead when EMS arrived.

Winston-Salem Police have not released information about charges or suspects in the ongoing investigation.

James set up a small memorial outside their home to remember Saunders as they prepare for a funeral. Now, she wants answers — and some closure, for their family.

“Help us get justice for him,” James said. “That’s the main thing. Because my kids miss their daddy.”

