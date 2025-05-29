Young man dead in Hawaii shooting, 3 others suffered gunshot wounds

By Jeremiah Estrada

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV) — A fatal shooting in Makaha on Wednesday night claimed the life of a young man and left three others with apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on Lahaina Street around 9 p.m. on May 28. A 19-year-old man was found dead on arrival from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics treated three other patients (a 39-year-old woman and two 19-year-old men) who were all found with gunshot injuries as well. They were taken to the emergency room in serious condition for further treatment.

An autopsy will determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

At this time, no arrests have been made. HPD has not reported the events that led to the shooting. An investigation has been launched into this homicide.

