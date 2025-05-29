Shooting survivor graduates from Granger High School

By Brian Carlson

WEST VALLEY CITY (KSL, KSL TV) — Triumph over extreme tragedy – a West Valley City teenager who survived the murder of his immediate family, left nearly blind and severely injured in the killings, graduated Wednesday morning from Granger High School.

Many consider Sha Reh’s achievement nothing short of inspiring. Reh’s survival is a miracle on its own, now for him to graduate with his class, he’s redefining perseverance in the face of adversity.

Rising up and moving forward, before a crowd of thousands, marks a monumental achievement for new Granger High School graduate Sha Reh.

Wednesday, Reh walked across the stage with the class of 2025.

“I’m just so happy I get to graduate,” Reh said.

Reh received his diploma, despite overwhelming odds. Back in December, in a horrific tragedy, police said Reh’s father fatally shot his mother and two sisters. But Reh survived the shooting.

His gunshot wound to the head left Reh nearly blind and severely injured, forcing him to adapt to an entirely new life without sight.

“It’s very hard, it was hard for me at the beginning, but I think I’m getting more used to it now,” Reh said.

Completing his courses, now through braille in just a few short months, his teachers consider him an inspiration.

“He’s one of the hardest working individuals I’ve ever taught in my career of teaching,” said Kenny Schmeling, Reh’s AVID teacher.

Reh is simply grateful for this moment.

“I want to make my friends and family proud,” Reh said.

He encouraged others facing adversity to never give up.

“No matter the place you call home or the broken bones along the road, just know you’re not alone,” he said.

He’s walking down a new path for the future.

Reh said he plans to attend the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind this fall, then attend the University of Utah by the end of the year. He said he’s hoping to become an attorney, specializing in family law.

