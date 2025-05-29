Long Island man whose nose was bitten off during attack gets life-changing surgery

By Stacey Sager and Eyewitness News

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — A Long Island man whose nose was bitten off during a fight is starting to look like himself after several surgeries.

Life took a turn for 41-year-old Tyson Carter at a Brentwood bus stop on January 27.

Two men were harassing a young woman at the stop when Carter stepped in to de-escalate the situation. A fight between the men and Carter ensued and during the altercation, his nose was bitten off.

Left bloody and battered, Carter was evaluated at Northwell Health’s South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he realized the severity of his injury.

“It was two-on-one and they stomped on my head and chest,” said Carter. “But I wasn’t going down. I guess he got frustrated. I knew he bit my nose – my jacket was bloody. I didn’t realize how bad it was.”

Dr. Laurent Ganry, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon who specializes in head and neck reconstruction, of Long Island Jewish Medical Center, performed three surgeries using the same technique he’s used on patients with aggressive skin cancer.

“Mr. Carter is not an incredible case – but is an incredible result,” said Dr. Ganry. “Through the skin cancer realm, I’ve climbed the steep learning curve of this old technique that’s perfectly adapted to this type of trauma. Using state of the art virtual surgical planning with a patient-centric approach, we really did something great for him.”

Carter’s new nose was created using a 3D model of his face and a clay model nose as a template.

A flap was created from the skin and muscle on Carter’s forehead and arm and the nose- matched to selfies

After surgery, Carter was unable to work and couldn’t even wear glasses while he recovered. A new nose has changed his quality of life.

He needs one more surgery later in the year after swelling subsides, but he is already in a better place

“Most people that know me and haven’t seen me in a while – it doesn’t even register when they see my face,” said Carter.

According to Dr. Ganry, the procedure isn’t new and actually dates back to the year 700 B.C. when noses were being reconstructed then due to cultural torture and syphilis.

Now it can be used to recreate noses lost to skin care and dog bites.

“For me, it’s like a once in a lifetime kind of thing..for them it’s just kind of business as usual,” said Carter.

