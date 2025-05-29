Bobcat hangs out in Colorado home, not impressed with capture efforts

By Jennifer McRae

KEN CARYL, Colorado (KCNC) — A bobcat was found inside a home in Ken Caryl, Colorado and wasn’t in a big hurry to leave. The wild cat was found cozied up behind a TV and that’s when Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies had an idea.

They thought it would be a good idea to use a TASER’s green laser to coax out the cat. The bobcat had other plans, showed no interest in playing with the deputies and left on its own… right out the open back door.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out:

