Students find passion for learning through rock band class

By John Franchi

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A unique program offered by the Canyons School District is helping students focus on the goal of graduating while fine-tuning their music skills.

Diamond Ridge High School, an alternative school, offers a class called “Stage Band.” However, students in the class refer to it as “Rock Band.” “It’s amazing,” said Ryder Strat, a senior. “I am so glad to be a part of this. It’s a good experience to have.”

The class is taught by Mr. Brandon Lupus, a 2020 graduate of Alta High School in the district. “For me, in high school, music was the most important thing in my life,” Mr. Lupus said. “I met my wife because of that from the high school drumline, and we did the University of Utah drumline. And it has always been an escape for me to be happy.”

Many of the students at this school come here to recalibrate their education and find a path to graduation.

Students in the Rock Band class say it has helped them get their education on track. “It changed everything,” Strat said. “I started off not going to class, not caring about my education, but when I started taking band, I felt a part of something.”

Strat will earn his diploma next week. “If you are struggling with credits or life issues, this school is here to help you,” he said. “That’s a hard thing to come by at school.

While most classrooms ask for students to be quiet, Strat, a vocalist, is encouraged to be loud in the rock band classroom. It’s all part of the untraditional style of learning, which is helping students connect with new ideas and getting them on a path to success.

“It’s the reason why I do this,” Lupus said. “It’s amazing to see the students enjoy music the way I do. Seeing a passion from young students enjoying music, I love that.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.