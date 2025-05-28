South Carolina woman reunited with engagement ring she lost in Lake Hartwell over the weekend

By Rashad Williams

LAKE HARTWELL, South Carolina (WYFF) — Lake Hartwell has always been a hotspot for crowds when it comes to Memorial Day weekend, or the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Ashley Grantham, her fiancé Matt, their family and friends were among thousands of people out on the lake this past Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, March 23, Ashley said she was rushing out of the house and later realized when she got to the lake that she still had her engagement ring on.

“I start taking it off and I have the jet ski open, and I’m going to go put it in my purse and then it just bloop {motions that it fell off}, and of course right after I just put on sunscreen, so it was a slippery finger.”

Grantham’s ring was now in Lake Hartwell and nowhere to be found. After searching for a bit, Grantham’s friends suggested that she call “that well known Hartwell diver guy” also known as Jeremy Robinson with Lake Hartwell Divers who has a known history of recovering valuables and rings for people.

“I feel bad,” Grantham laughed. “I probably called him five, six times, and it just kept ringing. I sent him texts and left him voicemails as well.”

Robinson was out of town at that time. Another diver attempted to locate the ring on the same evening but unfortunately was unsuccessful.

Robinson said on Sunday morning he watched the sunrise in Destin, Florida, then hit the road for seven hours. He went home to grab his boat and equipment and headed out to Lake Hartwell.

“Dug a lot of trash and ended up finding it,” Robinson said. “It’s a super good feeling. “It’s not about the money for me. I’m trying to get that item back for that person or that family.”

Ashley and her fiancé Matt were reunited with the ring later in the day Sunday after Jeremy made a Facetime call to confirm the ring he’d found belonged to them.

