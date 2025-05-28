Man admits to intentionally driving into, seriously injuring teen riding e-bike, court documents say

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — LANCASTER, Pa. — A man was charged after crashing into and seriously injuring a teenager riding an e-bike in Lancaster County, according to police.

Video above: Headlines from WGAL News 8 Today.

Investigators said video surveillance revealed that Jonathan Seth, 25, of Lancaster, was driving a 2012 Mazda CX-9 when he struck a 16-year-old riding an e-bike and fled the scene.

It happened in the first block of South Marshall Street in Lancaster City around 9:50 p.m. on May 19, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Seth “admitted to intentionally driving into the juvenile victim,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The 16-year-old was transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, including facial and skull fractures, a brain bleed, a concussion, a broken wrist and vision problems, the documents said.

Seth was arrested and charged with the following:

– Two counts of aggravated assault

– Accidents involving death or personal injury

– Accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed

– Recklessly endangering another person

– Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked

Stay with WGAL for updates as we learn more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.