African antelope briefly escapes habitat at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Published 9:08 am

By WLS Digital Team

    BROOKFIELD, Illinois (WLS) — One of the animals at Brookfield Zoo Chicago took a walk on the wild side on Tuesday.

The zoo said that Nyala, an African antelope, briefly escaped from its primary habitat.

The animal explored nearby areas but never got into public spaces.

Guests were directed away from the area, because of zoo protocols. However the zoo told ABC7 the animal is not dangerous.

