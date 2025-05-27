Mother accused of shooting daughter killed during deputy-involved shooting in Florida

By Malcolm Shields

TAMPA, Florida (WPBF) — A woman is dead, and a deputy has been placed on administrative leave following a shooting early Sunday morning in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call of a possible burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they requested anyone who was in the home to exit the home. Initially a roommate and a young child exited.

Deputies then went into the home and rescued a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Another team of deputies went through the home to locate the suspect, who was identified as the victim’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies encountered a locked bedroom door in the home. According to the sheriff’s office, multiple commands were given to open the door, but were ignored.

Deputies forced their way through the door and encountered 46-year-old Rosamond Brookins lying on the floor with a gun in her hand.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies gave multiple commands for the woman to put down the weapon, but she did not comply with the commands.

At one point, Deputy Joshua Thomas fired his weapon. Brookins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of the investigation, which is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

