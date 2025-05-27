Carroll County court paid nearly $1M to Delphi Murders defense, unsealed docs say

By Michaela Springer

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unsealed court documents released by the Carroll County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday show exactly how much the circuit court paid the defense during the Delphi Murders case.

Special Judge Fran Gull signed off on the document release in April.

It followed a request by Richard Allen’s appellate defense team to unseal “ex parte motions for funding” made by former defense attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin. The ex parte motions were first sealed in December 2022, nearly two months after Allen’s arrest.

Allen, 52, was found guilty in November of two counts of murder and two counts for felony murder for the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

He was sentenced to 130 years in December. After many attempts to overturn the ruling, the court rejected Allen’s requests.

An appeal was officially filed on March 11.

The funding orders’ dates range from Jan. 23, 2023, to March 4, 2025, many requesting funding for lawyer reimbursements, gas and mileage reimbursement, transcription services, payment for doctors, crime scene specialists, and more.

During this time, the court approved approximately $986,000 of the defense’s requests. Only around $51,000 was denied due to lack of formal requests, failure to provide receipts, etc.

The documents did not outline the funding approved for the prosecution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.