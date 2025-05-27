13-year-old boy dies after falling off vehicle, getting run over during Memorial Day parade

By Courtney Shaw, Nadeen Abusada

GREEN, Ohio (WEWS) — The Green Memorial Day parade ended early after a 13-year-old boy fell off a vehicle and was run over near the end of the route.

A 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck was towing a 2024 Diamond manufacturer trailer in the parade with several people on it, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Schultz was riding on the float when he fell off and was run over by the trailer.

Schultz was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the teen attended North Canton City Schools.

“Our hearts go out to the family this time a terrible loss, we look to support them as a green community any way that we can. Our school district has reached out to the school district of North Canton to offer counselors that will be in action to help their students walk through this issue,” Mayor Rocco Yeargin said.

The North Canton City Schools District released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to have been informed of the passing of one of our North Canton City Schools students. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and support to the family. Our crisis management team is taking action and will provide counselors and supports to students and staff throughout the district grieving this tragic loss.

To respect the privacy of the family and the ongoing Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigation, that is all the information we have to share at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

