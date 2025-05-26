Arizona driving simulator helps teens prepare for ‘100 deadliest days’ on the road

By Adam Klepp

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — The next 100 days are statistically the most dangerous for teens on the road as school lets out and summer approaches.

Each day, an average of seven teens die in car crashes, and summer is the most dangerous time, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

At Driving MBA in Scottsdale, teens are learning hard lessons in a safe space through the use of driving simulators. The instructors here tell their students to text and drive to see the impact it has.

“I like that it’s on a simulator because I am crashing; I won’t text while driving,” student Samantha Fort said.

Maria Wojtczak is Driving MBA’s CEO, and she says having students deal with distracted driving issues teens often face on the roads keeps them safer.

“Everything they’re learning, they’re doing in a controlled environment. They’re building skill,” said Wojtczak.

Nationally, Cathy Chase with the Advocates for Highway and Motor Safety says teens are at a higher risk on the roads from the moment they get behind the wheel.

“They make bad decisions. Their brains aren’t fully formed yet,” Chase said.

Chase emphasizes that while driving safely is important year-round, now is a critical time to remind teen drivers about making good decisions behind the wheel.

“[Parents] should talk with their teenagers and make sure they are not driving with or getting into a car with numerous other teenagers. They should tell them no phone use at all, that it’s not okay to even talk on the phone when you’re driving,” Chase said.

Wojtczak says one final safety tip for parents is to set a good example for the teen driver in your life. She says if you follow the speed limit and don’t drive distracted, they’re more likely to follow suit.

“I hope they take driving seriously. They have fun, enjoy their summer, but stay safe,” Wojtczak said.

