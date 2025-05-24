Cat severely burned in Eaton Fire returns home after four-month hospital stay



By Nicole Comstock

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Lounging by the window in her cat condo, Skinny Minnie has a new lease on life after the Eaton Fire nearly killed her.

“All four legs were insanely, badly burned,” owner Mark Pastor said.

Her pet parents Pastor and Lisa De Lange said their other cat Bo woke them up meowing at 2:30 a.m. on the night the deadly wildfire started. When they saw the flames burning the back of their home, they realized they had minutes to evacuate, but couldn’t find Skinny Minnie.

The Eaton Fire destroyed their West Altadena home.

For two weeks, the pair worried about their beloved cat’s fate. But when their friend sent an unbelievable social media post from the Pasadena Humane Society, their fears vanished when they saw Skinny Minnie in the hands of a celebrity.

“It was a picture from Pasadena Humane that Adrien Brody visited the shelter and he was holding her,” Pastor said. “And I turned around and I’m going ‘Lisa! Lisa!'”

They got to the shelter the next morning and reunited with their injured cat.

“She was laying there and she actually reached out, like to say ‘Mom, look at my booboos,” Pastor said.

Skinny Minnie had severe burns on her little face, ears, belly, legs and tail. Her paws were so badly burned that they no longer had pads. More than 30 people at the Pasadena Humane Society took care of the injured cat and after four months, she got to come home.

“We just can’t thank all of them enough,” Pastor said.

From the veterinarians to the volunteers who comforted Skinny Minnie, the whole team from the humane society sent them home with a card. Pastor and De Lange are thankful for the kindness and while they are heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones, they hope their cat’s story of survival helps people persevere through the rebuilding process.

“That she’s here to help make other people feel better about what happened and see hope,” De Lange said. “That’s the only thing we can think of cause nobody should go through what she went through.”

The Pasadena Humane Society said donations form the community are the only reason that Skinny Minnie had a chance to survive.

