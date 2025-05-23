The future takes flight: LA Olympics to debut air taxis

By Jasmin Jose

May 22, 2025 (LAPost.com) — In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize urban transportation, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will introduce electric air taxis to ferry spectators, athletes, and VIPs between key venues. Archer Aviation’s Midnight eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft has been selected as the official air taxi provider for the Games, marking a significant step toward sustainable and efficient urban mobility.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft, designed to carry up to four passengers, will offer 10- to 20-minute flights connecting major Olympic sites, including SoFi Stadium, L.A. Memorial Coliseum, LAX, Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Orange County. These flights aim to alleviate the city’s notorious traffic congestion during the event, providing a swift alternative to traditional ground transportation.

The initiative aligns with LA28’s vision of a “car-free” Olympics, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the overall experience for the anticipated 15 million attendees. Archer plans to deploy a fleet of 50 piloted air taxis, with pricing expected to be comparable to premium ride-sharing services.

“Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said.

Beyond passenger transport, the air taxis will also support emergency services and security operations during the Games. Archer’s CEO, Adam Goldstein, emphasized the opportunity to innovate American transportation during this high-profile event.

While the concept of air taxis has faced challenges in the past- notably the failed launch at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to certification issues- Archer is optimistic about securing the necessary approvals. The company has received the FAA’s final airworthiness criteria for its Midnight aircraft, a critical step toward achieving type certification.

The 2028 L.A. Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to August 15. This will be the third time that LA will be hosting the Olympic Games, the previous times being 1932 and 1984 respectively.

