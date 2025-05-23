Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay sees concerning drop in blue crab population

By Christian Olaniran

Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay is seeing a concerning drop in its population of blue crabs, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF).

The survey, conducted by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, estimated total crab abundance at 238 million, the lowest count since surveys began in 1990.

According to the report, this year’s decline affected all population segments. Adult male crabs dropped to 26 million, adult female crabs to 108 million, and juvenile crabs to 103 million.

The numbers are significantly lower than 2024’s results, which were just slightly below average.

Why are blue crab numbers declining?

Blue crab populations can vary dramatically year-to-year due to weather trends, predator numbers, and habitat availability.

The loss of critical crab habitat, such as underwater grasses, threatens the species. Invasive predators like blue catfish also pose a significant threat to blue crabs.

Climate change and polluted runoff can be detrimental to young and spawning crabs.

Chesapeake Bay area residents believe blue crabs are the Bay animal most in need of protection, according to polling results conducted by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation earlier this year.

What does the CBF recommend?

CBF recommends that Maryland maintain its existing regulations for male crabs and strengthen protections for female crabs. The foundation also recommends that the state reduce imports of egg-bearing “sponge” crabs from Virginia.

Virginia should reduce its blue crab harvest and consider additional protections for males, which have reached a historic low, according to the foundation.

The organization also suggests that the federal government should fully fund programs and agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that support regional clean water initiatives protecting blue crab habitat.

