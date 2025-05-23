Illegal tattooing of minor leads to charges in South Carolina, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man illegally tattooed a minor while operating without a license, according to authorities in Chesterfield County.

Deputies said that on May 1 a 16-year-old scheduled and received a tattoo from a man identified as Derrick “Ghost” Williams without parental knowledge.

The investigation revealed that the juvenile made the appointment with Williams via direct messaging and traveled alone to a private residence located on Airport Road where the tattooing occurred.

Investigators said Williams failed to check or verify the juvenile’s age and did not request identification before performing the procedure.

Further investigation determined that Williams is not licensed with the State of South Carolina to perform tattoos and does not possess a valid tattooing facility license as required by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DHP).

The tattooing occurred in an unregulated residential setting, violating state safety and sanitation laws, investigators said.

Williams has been charged with unlawful tattooing a minor and operating a tattoo facility without a valid license.

Anyone with information related to this case, knowledge of an unlicensed tattoo facility, or a minor who has received a tattoo, is asked to contact Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.

