Small earthquake shakes part of central Maine

By Adam Bartow

LIVERMORE, Maine (WMTW) — A small earthquake was recorded in central Maine on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 1.7 quake was centered in Livermore and was at a depth of about 3.6 miles.

As of Thursday morning, no one had reported to the USGS that they felt any shaking, which is not surprising given the low magnitude, and there were no reports of any impacts.

The state of Maine typically experiences several earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 or greater every year. In 2024, there were four earthquakes with an epicenter in Maine that were strong enough to be recorded on the Maine Geological Survey’s list. The strongest of those earthquakes came on July 28, when a magnitude 2.8 quake happened in West Gardiner.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit off the coast of York Harbor in southern Maine in January. That was one of the strongest to happen in the state in recent history.

The USGS told Maine’s Total Coverage that earthquake was the fifth-strongest on record in Maine. The Maine Geological Survey’s online database indicates that this earthquake was tied for the third-strongest earthquake with an epicenter in Maine since 1997.

