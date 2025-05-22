More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized

By Leo Stallworth and Leanne Suter

COMMERCE, California (KABC) — A major bust in Commerce Wednesday morning led to the seizure of more than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, officials said.

“This is definitely one of the largest seizures that California has seen of fireworks,” said Kara Garrett, Cal Fire deputy state fire marshal.

Cal Fire and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the discovery when they raided a warehouse in the 3000 block of Tanager Avenue.

Large rental trucks lined up to haul away the fireworks to a safe storage facility.

Investigators say the owner at the center of the investigation is a licensed fireworks importer/exporter, but say they were storing the dangerous explosives illegally.

“That’s a lot of risk just in a smaller condensed area so one false move, it could just set the whole thing off,” Garrett said. “It’s very dangerous.”

Photos from Cal Fire show the fireworks stacked floor to ceiling.

“As we approach the 4th of July and a typical increase in usage of illegal fireworks, this seizure should be a reminder of our zero tolerance to illegal fireworks in California,” California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said in a statement.

California has seen more than $4 million in property loss from fireworks-caused fires since January, according to Cal Fire.

“Fireworks are illegal in parts of California due to the significant risk they pose, as they cause severe injuries and millions of dollars in property damage each year,” Cal Fire said in a statement. “Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat of devastating fires throughout all of California.”

