Man’s best friend takes on new role helping veterans and active-duty military

By Wendy Ryan

Click here for updates on this story

CLEARWATER, Florida (WFTS) — There is a new staff member at a local healthcare treatment center.

Meet Captain, the newest therapy employee at the Patriot Support Program serving both veterans and active-duty members. The program is in Clearwater at the Windmoor Healthcare Facility.

“She’s got that sense of, like, that sixth sense, almost, where she’s able to recognize if someone’s feeling down or depressed or a bit isolated,” said Austin White, a four-year veteran.

White was really struggling emotionally when he arrived.

“I was in a really bad spot. I was in a really bad jam. And I walked through that door over here on floor 11, and I saw Captain, and instantly my day got a lot better. She ran over to me and gave me, like, a big hug, and we just started cuddling and giving kisses. And she’s really just been the best thing,” explained White.

Captain has also helped White let his guard down and feel less alone.

“I think she does give people hope, and she does comfort people and make them just feel overall better. We’re lucky to have her,” said White.

“We’re all going through something, like Austin said, so I’m able to express how I’m feeling and know that I won’t be judged for it. So this place is amazing,” said Jasmine Smith, a 10-year veteran.

Smith is grateful for Captain and her support during therapy sessions.

“Captain is amazing. Like, she can feel your energy. Whenever we’re in group, if we’re talking on a kind of more rough topic, and she can sense when you’re feeling down. She’ll come up and let her pet her. And it’s nice having her there. And even when we hear her footsteps coming through the door, just everyone’s joyful and she lights up the room,” explained Smith.

“She works hard with the rest of us, but she just makes coming to work a lot more fun,” said Dr. Tiffany Castleman, the clinical program director for the Patriot Support Program at the Windmoor.

It was Dr. Castleman’s idea to bring in a facility therapy dog because she knew a sweet pup like Captain would make a difference.

“She has an innate sense of knowing when someone needs comfort, and so she will zero in and go straight to that person that’s needing that extra support, and just kind of sit in front of them,” said Dr. Castleman.

Even if a counseling session gets intense, Captain knows exactly what to do.

“If a veteran’s triggered by something or they’re feeling some anxiety, you can just see it physically. You can see them start to kind of relax, whether it’s just the rhythmic petting, just breathing with her, just being in her presence, being able to kind of regulate and calm down,” explained Dr. Castleman.

Captain was raised and trained by Dogs Inc., where Marisa Blanco has spent 22 years as a dual-certified instructor for guide and service dogs.

“Our puppy raisers are amazing, and they start the training usually around nine or ten weeks old, in general, for a path. We don’t usually know that career path until they come for their formal guide or service dog training. But on average, it’s around four to six months,” said Blanco.

She believes Captain is well suited for her career here, cheering up both patients and staff members.

“It could be a hug. Sometimes the dogs will put their chin on your lap, or just like, get up and kind of lean. Just that touch and that pressure can really make a huge difference,” said Blanco.

Captain is trained with hand signal cues and positive reinforcement, and this hard-working employee will be on duty until retirement, usually by age 11. But for now, she’s ready to help save lives.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable, and no one should have to, you know, go through the anxiety and whatnot, and having the dog there just helps so much,” said Blanco.

Captain is one of eight Dogs Inc. facility therapy dogs in the greater Tampa Bay area. The other seven four-legged therapists work at places like James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, North River Fire District, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and USF St. Pete.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.