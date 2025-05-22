Historic 130+ year old building in Salt Lake City demolished

By Shanti Lerner

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — The Utah Pickle Company building, a cherished landmark in Salt Lake City’s Granary District, was unexpectedly demolished Wednesday morning, leaving residents stunned and raising questions about a developer’s commitment to preserving its historical architecture.

“So I ran over and interrupted the demolition, to which point they showed me their demolition permits that are okayed by the city,” said Garth Franklin, a small business owner in the Granary District. “So I apologized and got out of their way, but it was all pretty shocking, because public outcry and public voice is critical in these matters.”

This 2-acre area in the Granary District is being developed by BCG Holdings. The developmentwill feature 140 mixed-income multifamily housing units, space for retail and commercial use, pedestrian pathways, and a publicly accessible third-acre plaza. According to Developers over 50 unites of the 140 will be dedicated to affordable housing. BCG has developed over 60 acres of property in the Granary District.

The construction is happening on the site of the historic “Pickle Building” and “Hides Building.” The former home of Bissinger & Co. Hides, built in 1919, which specialized in items like furs and hides, is already being developed, with its facade being preserved.

However, concerned residents like Franklin were shocked to find out that the “Pickle Building,” built in 1884 and once home to the Utah Pickle Company, was being completely demolished — without the facade being preserved as they believed would happen.

“It’s devastating to see one of my favorite buildings in Salt Lake be torn down,” Franklin said. “These buildings, they tell the story of the city, and we’re going to lose the story of our city if we allow it to be continued to be flattened for the new quick pop-up money grab by developers.”

Allan Clemons, who’s part of BGC holdings, says they followed all the right protocols with the city to demolish the Pickle Building — and he says it was ultimately the best option.

“It didn’t quite have the same robustness of the original foundation,” he said. “The Hide Building did. Unfortunately, for the Pickle Building, because of the age of the building and the limits that it has structurally, we had to make the decision to do something other than restore it.”

Clemons said they will recycle many of the materials and reconstruct the building to emulate its former glory.

“We’ve decided to save the sign, to save the brick, and build it back in its old footprint, to emulate the old Utah Pickle building,” Clemons added.

The city confirmed that the developers had the right permits and that they were aware that some demolition could take place as part of the project proposal.

“However,” the city’s statement read, “all documents provided by the developer and considered by the planning commission demonstrated that the developer intended to reuse the building. While the developer has the right to demolish the building and received a permit to do so, it will likely void the design review approval previously issued by the City and current building permit applications will have to be revised.”

“Unfortunately, it’s such a small footprint, and the cost to restore it, to make it safer for patrons and users, as well as to protect it in an earthquake or seismic setting or scenario, it just far exceeded the cost possible to keep it,” Clemons said.

Although the demolition is continuing as planned, Franklin is glad he spoke up.

“We don’t have to just let developers change our city any way that they like. We have power collectively to speak to what we want to see this city be made up as, and we have to make sure that we are heard,” he said.

Clemons says they expect the “Pickle and Hide” project to be completed by the middle to end of next year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.