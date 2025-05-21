Wisconsin council votes to grant Buc-ee’s permit despite criticism from some community members

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A public hearing at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting is the latest step in what could still be a long process. The council voted to grant Buc-ee’s a permit that allows plans for a 120-pump gas station to move forward.

The approval came despite more vocal concerns and criticism from community members who will be impacted by the project.

Roughly a dozen people spoke out against the proposal, many from the same group of neighbors that have banded together to pursue legal action to pause the process.

But ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to grant Buc-ee’s the permit and allow the process to move forward.

Conditions must be met to get the permit; one is ensuring adequate access for traffic.

Stan Beard is the director of real estate for Buc-ee’s. He told the common council, “We’re fully prepared to meet all the criteria of the development throughout the whole process, whether it be a DOT issue, or DNR issue, or a city issue.”

Buc-ee’s anticipates more than 10,000 vehicles per day for the gas station, which concerns many of the people opposed to the plan.

All traffic around the proposed site is 100% within Wisconsin DOT jurisdiction, and Buc-ee’s has submitted traffic plans.

But the traffic impact analysis isn’t finished yet.

Levi Oxford opposes the plan, and told the council, “Why not give them the time to work on that before you make this vote? That’s all we’re asking for. Let’s get the actual information before the vote is held.”

We spoke with Beard after the meeting. He said when planning for traffic, they anticipate peak conditions, what he called “July 4th numbers,” then they work to handle that level of traffic at all times.

Beard told us, “We don’t want a system that doesn’t work. And we’re willing to invest the capital into the public transportation system to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Neighbors also raised concerns about the impact on property taxes, environmental concerns, light pollution, and noise.

They’ve organized and hired an attorney, who filed a lawsuit to try to pause the process.

But their key concern is procedural: wanting the council to have all the information before voting.

Mary Ellen Malcolm said, “We’re very concerned there is no transparency in this. The Traffic Impact Analysis has not been shared. And that’s a concern, as well.”

Stan Beard with Buc-ee’s said the traffic impact analysis from the Wisconsin DOT is expected “any day.”

If the next steps go as they hope, they could start construction in a few months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.