Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

MSP Trooper partially dragged over 60 feet during traffic stop, driver arrested

By
Published 11:23 am

By WXMI News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — A state police trooper was partially dragged over 60 feet during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

MSP says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the southbound ramp to Ann Street from US-131.

As the trooper approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, MSP says the driver attempted to flee, and partially dragged the trooper during the process.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody.

An illegal firearm was recovered from the driver.

The trooper was not injured during the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content