Mountain View town council removes member, accused of shooting teen, in special election Tuesday

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colorado (KMGH) — A councilman from the Town of Mountain View was removed from his position in a special election on Tuesday after he was accused of shooting a teenager in the face.

Brent John Metz, 38, was recalled in a vote of 127-72. Council candidate Ryan Debner will succeed him.

Metz pleaded not guilty at the end of April to charges stemming from the September 2024 incident, when he allegedly shot a 17-year-old who Metz accused of trespassing on his Conifer property. The 17-year-old and another teenager said they were searching for a spot to take homecoming photos. Metz faces charges of second-degree assault (reckless causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon), two counts of felony menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm. A judge set his bond at $5,000.

Prosecutors are currently in discussions with Metz’s attorneys to possibly reach a settlement, but his lawyers said they are still working on an agreement. Metz is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on June 23.

In September 2024, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a homeowner called 911 to report two teenagers trespassing and then contacted her boyfriend, Metz.

Later, the two teenagers told sheriff’s deputies that that he and his friend were trying to find a place for homecoming pictures and had jumped a fence to ask the homeowners for permission. After discovering nobody appeared to be home, they walked back to their car.

According to the sheriff’s office, as the teens began writing a note for the homeowners, Metz pulled up in his truck and fired one shot through the windshield of their car. One 17-year-old was hit in the face. The other boy applied pressure to the bleeding wound. Metz attempted to help treat the injury, but the uninjured teen pushed him away, according to Metz’s arrest affidavit. Metz was found standing nearby when law enforcement arrived.

Due to their age, the names of the two teens have not been released publicly.

