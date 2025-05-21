‘It’s great news’: Family of Orlando woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago receives new hope

By Gail Paschall-Brown

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO (WESH) — Drew Kesse and his wife received new information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement regarding their missing daughter, Jennifer Kesse, who vanished from her Orlando condo nearly 20 years ago.

“It’s great news to us. It’s great news. It’s better than sitting here saying, well, what are they doing? Are they doing the right things because they never done the right things before,” Drew Kesse said.

Jennifer Kesse disappeared on January 24, 2006, and her car was found days later parked about a mile from her home, with a grainy image of a person remaining a mystery.

Her father said the lead FDLE agent on the case in Orlando provided some key information.

“The people of interest list has shrunk considerably. They are definitely on a trail of something they are telling us. Secondly, Jennifer’s case is no longer considered cold,” Drew Kesse said.

He also mentioned that FDLE found evidence that was never tested.

“Overall, things are moving forward. I heard it in their voice. They’re excited and they truly believe that they’re finally doing the right thing for Jennifer,” Drew Kesse said.

He expressed confidence that the Orlando office is fully committed to working on Jennifer’s case.

“I think Jennifer does have the best opportunity of being found right now, for good or bad. Personally, I don’t think Jennifer coming home alive, but we need to find Jennifer period,” he said.

Tuesday marked Jennifer’s 44th birthday, and the family, currently in Utah, plans to celebrate at a local restaurant.

“We’ll raise a glass, have some cake, and celebrate Jennifer. Jennifer is not put in a corner or in a closet with us. Jennifer is very much part of our lives,” Drew Kesse said.

Drew Kesse also expressed gratitude to the public for their support over the last 19 years, encouraging them to continue providing clues.

“We don’t quit. We’ll never quit and we’ll do whatever it takes to find Jennifer. Period,” he said.

FDLE took over the case in 2022, and on its social media pages, agents have listed Jennifer as “MISSING BUT NOT FORGOTTEN.” Investigators emphasize that even the smallest piece of information can help with the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.