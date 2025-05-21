‘It was just scary’: Large dogs on the loose have NorCal residents on alert

By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Residents in South Natomas are on edge after three large dogs, identified as a husky-malamute mix, were seen roaming the neighborhood, prompting warnings from the Front Street Animal Shelter.

Kamilah Brunache, a local resident, captured video footage of the dogs in her neighborhood Saturday morning.

“I saw three large wolf-like looking dogs and I was like, oh my God, that’s crazy,” said Brunache.

Ryan Hinderman, with the shelter, said the dogs were last seen near Natomas High School.

“Unfortunately, they did kill a cat, and they also bit a dog while it was being walked by its owner,” said Hinderman.

Earlier this year, KCRA 3 spoke to Goretti De Anda, whose dog was attacked and killed by wolf dogs.

Although these are not wolf dogs but a husky-malamute mix, Hinderman said they believe they have the same owner, and the shelter needs to determine the owner’s future plans for the dogs.

“Is this owner going to be, you know, continuing to have these dogs?” said Hinderman. “What solutions need to be put in place to prevent these dogs from escaping again?”

The shelter hasn’t received any reports of dogs being aggressive towards people, and they have animal control officers ready to respond to any sightings.

“It was just scary to kind of see like loose big dogs,” said Brunache. “You just don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Despite assurances, residents remain uneasy.

“God forbid, they happen to attack a child,” said Natomas resident Nubia Tapia.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings by calling the city’s 311 line.

