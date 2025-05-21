Former youth tennis coach sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking ‘upskirt’ videos

By Andrew Amouzou, WGBA Staff

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A former youth tennis coach was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after previously pleading no contest to taking inappropriate pictures and videos of underage girls during tennis practices at the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez.

41-year-old Joshua Denault previously pleaded no contest in March to four counts of child sexual exploitation-filming and two counts of child enticement.

Another ten counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal, but were read into the record at Denault’s sentencing.

Denault was also given 20 years extended supervision and was ordered not to have contact with the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez and Western Racquet and Fitness Club in Ashwaubenon.

In addition, he is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 18-years-old and will not be allowed to coach.

Before the sentence was handed down, parents of the victims addressed the court with emotional statements about the impact of Denault’s actions on their children.

“It’s terrifying and unsettling to know that this will always be part of her. That her internal compass could always be one of uncertainty and mistrust. The defendant has taken her innocent, carefree mentality and replaced it with the worst human emotion,” one parent said.

“You were supposed to be an adult we could trust. You were supposed to be someone who provides stability and safety. Instead you groomed (the victim). You manipulated a child for your own gratification. This was not a mistake,” another parent said, who had also enrolled in adult tennis classes coached by Denault.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators said he took videos up their shirts and skirts.

Investigators said they found around 36 videos, and that Denault may have taken them over several years.

Denault also spoke before receiving his sentence.

“I would like to apologize to the victims and their families for breaking the trust you had in me,” Denault said.

Family members and a victim in the case emphasized the importance of parents regularly checking on their children’s mental health and who they commonly interact with.

They noted that something as simple as a phone could lead to years of damage for children.

