Community rallies around woman who lost chickens to wildfires

Minnesota (WCCO) — Three northern Minnesota wildfires have destroyed more than 180 buildings and homes.

Mikala Schliep lost several outbuildings on her property in Brimson, and the fires killed her eight chickens.

Or so she thought.

Firefighters found Reba last week, days after the flames broke out. She was the only chicken to survive.

“Part of her face is burnt along with her feet and other parts of her body,” Schliep said. “She does have some singed feathers, but she’s doing ok otherwise.”

Schliep says the same firefighters saved her house.

“[The fire] got up to the very back corners on both sides,” she said “It was right there. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have anything.”

Schliep works part-time at Hugo’s, a Brimson institution that’s served as a gathering spot and donation center during the fires.

One of the bar’s regulars had a big surprise for her Sunday.

“He walked me up to his truck and there was a chicken coop in the back, and I was super overwhelmed,” Schliep said. “I was crying like a baby. Then he opened the back door of his truck and there were 15 little babies in there.”

Schliep says she’s been constantly checking on her new bundles of joy.

“It’s such an emotional thing for me because they actively thought of me,” she said. “They made something just for me to make my day a little brighter.”

Schliep and her boyfriend are home now after being evacuated for almost a week, but she says they’ve been sleepless nights.

“With the wind, we’ve been getting really anxious because we don’t know what’s going to start back up,” Schliep said. “It’s been kind of stressful to leave for work even.”

She believes everything will be ok though because of the support and love that exists in Brimson.

“It’s been really healing to be up at Hugo’s and being with the community, because I feel like that’s where I need to be right now,” Schliep said.

How you can help Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it’s for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.

