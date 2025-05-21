Cats found hanging in neighborhood

By Laura Hartog

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Warning: Graphic images below show animal cruelty.

The nonprofit organization ABC shared a statement with 25 News about the discovery of animals hanging from trees in Waco on May 20.

25 News has learned the two cats were found Tuesday morning on the corner of Bagby and 9th Street on power lines. There is a reward of $1,000 for information on the cats.

The organization said it has been made aware of the mistreatment of cats in a Waco neighborhood on Tuesday. Pictures shared on social media show two cats hanging from above.

ABC says it is not involved in the investigation but is advocating for the welfare of people and animals.

ABC is a nonprofit organization providing access to preventative veterinary care in McLennan County, leading Waco’s TNR work since 2004.

ABC is deeply saddened to hear about the cruel event that occurred involving two Waco cats on May 20th. The information can be found on the internet, so we will not be including those here. We strongly condemn cruelty or abuse to any animal. Our hearts are with those who provide daily food, shelter, and love to free-roaming cats. Although ABC is not involved in the ongoing investigation, we share strong emotions that come with a community experiencing this tragedy.

Clinic staff, volunteers, individual caretakers, and partner organizations continue to Trap-Neuter-Return dozens of free-roaming cats every week. TNR is the only humane and effective approach to community cat populations. The process of TNR is humanely trapping, vaccinating, spaying or neutering, and returning the cat to the outdoor area from which they came. These often misunderstood cats go on to live longer, healthier lives; many becoming more socialize and being absorbed into welcoming homes. Spay and neuter of cats and dogs reduces over-population which reduces opportunities for neglect, cruelty and violence.

ABC has led Waco’s TNR work since 2004, performing over 2,000 spay or neuter procedures for area cats every year. Cats should be spayed or neutered at 4-5 months of age, before reproduction activities begin. Cats typically have 2-3 litters/year and 3-6 kittens per litter. For more information about TNR, visit animalbirthcontrol.org/commcat-tnr

We are deeply grateful to all in our community who advocate for the welfare of people and animals. Harm to animals is strongly linked to harm to people. If you have concerns about animal mistreatment or need help dealing with this tragedy, contact Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, 866-752-3451.

This is a developing story. 25 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

