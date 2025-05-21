Skip to Content
14-year-old suspect leads Sacramento deputies on chase that ended in crash

Published 6:15 am

By Cecilio Padilla

    SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A chase ended with a car hitting an apartment near Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they started chasing a suspect near Gerber and Power Inn roads around 5 a.m.

Minutes later, the suspect crashed into an apartment building near Power Inn Road and Judette Avenue.

Deputies then discovered that the driver they had been chasing was just 14 years old.

The apartment building that was struck suffered just minor damage, deputies say.

The teen was detained, deputies say, and taken to juvenile hall.

