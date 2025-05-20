Louisiana State Police capture fourth escaped inmate

By Metia Carroll & Jasmine Franklin

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — State police have captured another inmate who escaped the Orleans Parish Jail early Friday morning.

Louisiana State Police arrested Gary Price, 21, on Monday in New Orleans East.

Price is the fourth inmate to be captured and is being sent to a state facility outside of New Orleans.

Kendell Myles was captured earlier Friday by Troop NOLA in the French Quarter and Robert Moody was captured in Central City around 7:30 p.m.

“It is a little jarring to know it was so close to home,” said Romell Smith.

Smith said he has lived on Good Drive in New Orleans East for six years. He was shocked to see a large police presence right outside his home Monday evening.

“I literally just saw something outside my door, it was quiet when they came in, so I stepped outside and we were just like, what’s going on,” Smith said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in taking Gary Price back into custody, after he was on the run for four days.

Neighbors say they are confident police will find the remaining escapees.

“I anticipate that they are going to find them all over the city…they go where their family is,” Smith said.

DKenan Dennis was captured on Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street in New Orleans East.

Six other inmates are still on the run at this time.

