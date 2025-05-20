Flag honoring man killed in action is getting repaired, replaced

By Shelby Lofton

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KSL, KSL-TV) — A giant U.S. flag flown in North Ogden yearly is undergoing some major changes after it was damaged by weather

The flag named “The Major” is one of Utah’s most recognizable flags due to who it’s honoring and how big it is.

“There is no kitchen table or sewing table big enough,” said Jennie Taylor, the wife of the late Maj. Brent Taylor. “Every single one of those 50 stars is 5 feet tall.”

Brent Taylor was a member of the Utah National Guard shot and killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 3, 2018, by a rogue member of the Afghan military.

Every year, the flag honoring Brent Taylor is hung in the Coldwater Canyon. It is also meant to pay tribute to other U.S. military veterans. Last November, it sustained heavy damage from wind and rain.

“When this particular flag, The Major, took a beating last November, I almost felt like it was symbolic of my husband and my life and me,” Jennie Taylor said.

Jennie Taylor said she nearly retired the flag after rain, snow and wind tore it up.

“Widowhood is not super easy, for those who are asking,” she said.

But Jennie Taylor felt inspired to give The Major new life. The flag will be on display at different events across Utah.

“It flies strong and proud and true. And it takes a beating here and there, and it needs repairs along the way … I think that’s kind of how we sometimes feel as American people,” she said. “We’re strong and proud and true to our values, and sometimes we get beaten up, and sometimes we need a break.”

When The Major was not flying, it was placed in a black case signed by every serviceman and woman who had seen it in person. Their notes are a reminder of their bravery and commitment.

For Jennie Taylor, those signatures help her not to give up the tradition.

“New life rising like the phoenix from the ashes. We need a new set of Sharpies, and we need to find new service members and veterans to sign that box,” Jennie Taylor said.

Colonial Flag workers are creating a new flag to replace The Major’s duty to fly over Coldwater Canyon during Memorial Day.

“We have to cram a lot of fabric onto that machine and maneuver,” said Jacob Swenson of Colonial Flag. “Did we get the math right on this? Do we get it all calculated?”

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is accepting name ideas for the new flag on the foundation’s website.

