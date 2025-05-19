Person struck by lightning in New Hampshire; taken to hospital, firefighters say

By Imani Fleming

Click here for updates on this story

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning in a New Hampshire town, firefighters said.

Capt. Joseph Stalker of the Hooksett Fire Department said it happened Saturday when two people were walking together.

The person who was struck suffered burns and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Stalker. Authorities did not share the identity of the person who was struck.

“Even though it is extremely rare, it does happen,” Stalker said.

People who live on Morningside Drive in Hooksett said Saturday night’s storm was one of the worst they’d ever seen hit that part of town.

“We actually just got our lawn redone and it completely washed away, this, all last night so we had a whole river running through our yard. It was pretty scary. The lightning was very, very loud,” said Anna Ferry. “We were all just reaching out to each other, checking in… you just pray and do what you can to support your neighbors.”

Stalker said for some of the first responders, it was the first lightning strike patient they took care of.

He also said the fire department is unaware of the person’s current condition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.