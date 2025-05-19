Hit-and-run crash sends out of control car into Milwaukee mother’s bedroom

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee single mother and her five-year-old son are without a home, after a hit-and-run crash sent a car careening into their apartment near 54th Street and Capitol Avenue, Monday.

Mariah Bratchett has lived in the apartment with her son, Levi, for about three years.

“Every time I look at it, it gets worse and worse,” Bratchett said of the rubble.

Shattered glass, bricks and insulation lay strewn across what is left of the room she shared with Levi. The pair were outside playing Monday evening, when Milwaukee police said a driver speeding east down Capitol Drive crashed into another car on the road.

The impact sent the second car slamming into Bratchett’s home.

“I see a big cloud of smoke and debris, and it looked like an explosion. I started panicking and screaming and running towards my child,” she said.

MPD said the speeding driver got away.

Bratchett and Levi are unharmed, but according to Bratchett, only because Levi insisted they go outside that night.

“Levi is actually nonverbal. He’s on the spectrum. Levi brought his shoes, basically demanding to go outside and play,” she said. “He saved my life because, if it was up to me, I would’ve been laying in that bed.”

The pair has to find a new place to live. They’re staying with family now, but Bratchett said Levi is sensitive to change and is struggling.

“He understands that there are things different, but he doesn’t understand why we’re not at home and why he has to be extra quiet,” Bratchett said.

Milwaukee police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver. Medics took the 77-year-old innocent driver of the second car to the hospital.

Bratchett didn’t have renters’ insurance and is fundraising for moving expenses and to replace all her damaged belongings.

