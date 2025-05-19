Graduation money stolen during early morning robbery

By KATC News Staff

EUNICE, Louisiana (KATC) — Police are investigating a robbery in Eunice that left one man without his graduation money, cell phone or driver’s license.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Eunice Police Department received a call about a man running with a firearm on South Second Street. Upon arrival, the officers did not see anyone armed or running with a firearm nearby, but after patrolling the area, the officers were approached by a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men.

The officers were able to obtain video of the incident from a local business.

From the video, police learned that two men—one wearing a white shirt, pants, black shoes and holding what appeared to be a firearm, and the other wearing a black jacket, white shirt, pants and black shoes with white laces—dug into the pockets of the victim. They removed his graduation money—approximately $800 in cash—cell phone and driver’s license before pointing the firearm at his chest but not firing. The two individuals then ran from the area, heading north.

There were no reported injuries in this incident. It is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Eunice Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers.

